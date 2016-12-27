Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Placed on injured reserve
Hossa (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hossa has been banged up for much of the season, as he has taken several maintenance days over the course of the year. However, the team placed him on retroactive IR, so he could return as soon as Thursday against Nashville.
