Hossa (upper body) was on the ice for practice Wednesday, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.

Hossa is working his way back from the upper-body ailment with hopes of returning for Thursday's bout against the Sabres. Fantasy owners will want to keep a close eye on his progress closer to that game as the prolific playmaking veteran is tied with Artem Ansimov for the team's scoring lead at 16 goals and has four game-winners to boot.