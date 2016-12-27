Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Ruled out Tuesday

Hossa (upper body) will not play Tuesday night against the Jets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Powers adds that the veteran winger is expected to be out for the start of the upcoming three-game road trip that begins Thursday in Nashville. Hossa's otherwise been pretty durable this season, having only missed one other game this season (back on Oct. 21) due to a lower-body injury. Vince Hinostroza figures to hold down a top-six role with Big Hoss ailing.