Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Scores late to drop Bruins

Hossa scored the game-winning goal with just 1:26 remaining to beat Boston on Friday.

It was the only goal of the game and the 17th tally of the campaign for the veteran winger. However, it was also Hossa's first goal in 10 outings, as he's starting to show signs of slowing down offensively. Additionally, the 37-year-old winger has been skating down the depth chart more frequently and doesn't roll with the No. 1 power-play unit. If you cashed in on his great start, it might be time to consider dealing Hossa before the bottom falls out.