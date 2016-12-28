Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Will miss next two games

Hossa won't be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Nashville or Friday's game against the Hurricanes, NHL.com's Brian Hedge reports.

Coach Joel Quenneville is hopeful that Hossa will be able to suit up for Monday's Winter Classic game against the Blues, but the Blackhawks will likely take a cautious approach with the seasoned veteran's recovery, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss that contest as well. The Blackhawks should release another update on Hossa's status once he's able to return to practice.