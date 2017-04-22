Blackhawks' Marian Hossa: Will sit out of Worlds
Hossa will stay home during the 2017 IIHF World Championships, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
At the age of 38, Hossa is going to leave it to the young guys to lead the Slovakian team at Worlds. The veteran winger shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, as he recorded 26 goals and 19 assists this season, even though he was held pointless during the the first-round sweep by the Preds.
