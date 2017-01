Latta was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday in exchange for D Cameron Schilling.

Latta will report to Rockford of the AHL. He has four goals and 17 points with 130 penalty minutes over 113 NHL games during his time with the Washington Capitals from 2013-16. Latta is a depth player and his fantasy appeal is negligible in most formats, although he can be a cheap source of PIM when skating with the big club.