Kempny slammed home his first career goal Friday, though the Blackhawks were clipped on the road by the Hurricanes, 3-2.

Kempny anticipated a pass from Jonathan Toews and absolutely blasted a slap shot into the cage. The 26-year-old has just three points in 25 games and watches a fair amount of them from the press box, but he's an important stay-at-home type for the Blackhawks, having collected 47 hits and 29 blocked shots.