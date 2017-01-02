Kempny scored a first-period goal during Monday's loss to St. Louis.

The rookie's lone shot knuckled past Jake Allen for Chicago's only goal of the game, and while the 26-year-old defenseman has now scored in consecutive games, fantasy owners will want to see him continue to show more offensively before making him a roster priority. Kempny has regularly been a healthy scratch and entered Monday's game averaging just 15:18 of ice per night, after all.