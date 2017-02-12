Rozsival (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, Chris Kuc of Chicago Tribune reports.

Rozsival may not be 100 percent recovered yet from the lower-body injury that resulted in him landing on IR in late January, but with the Blackhawks' next game not coming until next Saturday against the Oilers, it's conceivable he could be fully healthy by then. Regardless, the 38-year-old provides more of an impact in the locker room than on the ice at this stage in his career. He's totaled one point in his 14 appearances on the season.