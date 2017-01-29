Rozsival was placed on injured reserved Sunday due to an undisclosed injury.

The move was made retroactive to Jan. 25 and all we know about Rozsival's injury is that he was "banged up" during Wednesday's practice and isn't expected to miss much time, according to several Blackhawks beat writers. Either way, the veteran defenseman has logged exactly one assist while averaging 15:12 of ice time in 14 appearances this season, so his absence isn't likely to affect many fantasy owners. Gustav Forsling was called up to Chicago in a corresponding move.