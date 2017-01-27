Rozsival has been a healthy scratch for 37 of the Blackhawks' 51 games this season.

Rozsival inked a one-year deal with the Blackhawks this offseason to serve as the team's seventh defenseman during the 2016-17 campaign, so this level of participation was to be expected. The 38-year-old blueliner only has one assist in 14 games this season, and isn't a viable fantasy option in any format.