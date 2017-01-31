Rozsival (lower body) will be out for the next 2-to-3 weeks, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The veteran defenseman blocked a shot in practice Thursday and will be shelved for the next few weeks as a result. Considering he has just one point this season, his absence probably won't have much of an impact on fantasy circles. Gustav Forsling will likely sub into the lineup in Rozsival's stead.

