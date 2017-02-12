Schmaltz was assigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With the Blackhawks not playing again until Saturday against the Oilers, Schmaltz and three other young players will head to Rockford for the week to see some additional ice time in games. Schmaltz, who is in the midst of a three-game point streak with the big club, should take back a role in the Blackhawks' top six forward ranks once he's recalled prior to the weekend.