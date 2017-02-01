Schmaltz will be on the team's top scoring line for Tuesday's game against the Sharks.

Schmaltz will skate with veterans Marian Hossa and Jonathan Toews, so it's a golden opportunity. He will be playing in his seventh straight outing since his recall from AHL Rockford, and if he clicks with his new linemates he might stick around a while. Schmaltz is worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues if he can maintain his spot as a top-six forward, and he is a tremendous sleeper in DFS action.