Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Bumped up to top scoring line
Schmaltz will be on the team's top scoring line for Tuesday's game against the Sharks.
Schmaltz will skate with veterans Marian Hossa and Jonathan Toews, so it's a golden opportunity. He will be playing in his seventh straight outing since his recall from AHL Rockford, and if he clicks with his new linemates he might stick around a while. Schmaltz is worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues if he can maintain his spot as a top-six forward, and he is a tremendous sleeper in DFS action.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Records two points in limited time•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Promoted to big club•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Assigned to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Pots first career goal Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Set to make NHL debut Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Contending for Opening Night spot•