The Blackhawks recalled Schmaltz from AHL Rockford on Saturday.

Artem Anisimov is questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota due to an illness, so Schmaltz will likely draw into the Blackhawks' lineup against the Wild if the Russian pivot is unable to play. Schmaltz has tallied nine points (six goals, three assists) in 12 games with AHL Rockford this season, and will likely return to the minors as soon as Anisimov is fit to play.