Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Records two points in limited time
Schmaltz posted a goal and an assist in just under 10 minutes of ice time Tuesday night against the Avalanche.
Schmaltz was recently recalled from the minors with Artem Anisimov under the weather. Despite the multi-point performance, Schmaltz is not someone you want to rely upon outside of the deepest of fantasy leagues until this kind of performance becomes a regularity rather than an anomaly.
