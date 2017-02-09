Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Scores fourth goal of campaign
Schmaltz scored his fourth goal of the season during Wednesday's overtime win against Minnesota.
Schmaltz has been skating with Jonathan Toews of late, which is a nice opportunity for the talented youngster. This is the first professional season for the 20-year-old forward, and he was just recently recalled from the AHL after scoring six goals and nine points through 14 games with Rockford. While he's more of a desperation grab in deep seasonal leagues, there is potential, and Schmaltz is an intriguing low-priced option for for daily contests while receiving top-six minutes.
