Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Blocks four shots in road win
Hjalmarsson was scoreless in Saturday's 5-3 win against the Stars, but he was able to record four blocked shots.
Hjalmarsson has managed just five goals and 12 points, so he isn't much of a threat on the offensive end. However, he won't hurt you in the plus-minus category and he rolls up plenty of blocked shots. He is especially useful in DFS formats for his sacrificing of the body.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Plays important role in win over Predators•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Nets fourth goal versus Blues•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Set to return from suspension Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Suspended for Opening Night•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Two assist night•