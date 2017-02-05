Hjalmarsson was scoreless in Saturday's 5-3 win against the Stars, but he was able to record four blocked shots.

Hjalmarsson has managed just five goals and 12 points, so he isn't much of a threat on the offensive end. However, he won't hurt you in the plus-minus category and he rolls up plenty of blocked shots. He is especially useful in DFS formats for his sacrificing of the body.

