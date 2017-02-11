Hjalmarsson played remarkably Friday, picking up six blocked shots to complement a shorthanded assist and a plus-five rating over 24:11 of ice time in a home win over the Jets.

There's a reason why some affectionately refer to him as the "Swedish Missile Defense System." Hjalmarsson is now tied with Edmonton's Kris Russell for the league lead in blocked shots at 143. Obviously jumping in the line of fire heightens his risk for an injury, but then again, we're talking about a guy who has only missed three games since the start of the 2013-14 campaign. As much as we like Hjalmarsson's game, very rarely does he get any time on the man advantage and he doesn't provide enough offense -- he's accumulated 14 points in 55 games -- to justify deploying him outside of deep leagues.