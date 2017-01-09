Hjalmarsson scored his fifth goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Predators.

Hjalmarsson played a key role in the victory, logging a whopping 25:04 of ice time and finishing a plus-3. The 29-year-old isn't a big fantasy contributor, but his five goals and 11 points, in addition to his strong defensive stats, make him worth owning in some deep leagues. Hjalmarsson has never reached 30 points in his career, but he's an integral part of the Chicago blueline.