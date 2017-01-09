Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Plays important role in win over Predators
Hjalmarsson scored his fifth goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Predators.
Hjalmarsson played a key role in the victory, logging a whopping 25:04 of ice time and finishing a plus-3. The 29-year-old isn't a big fantasy contributor, but his five goals and 11 points, in addition to his strong defensive stats, make him worth owning in some deep leagues. Hjalmarsson has never reached 30 points in his career, but he's an integral part of the Chicago blueline.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Nets fourth goal versus Blues•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Set to return from suspension Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Suspended for Opening Night•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Two assist night•
-
Blackhawks' Niklas Hjalmarsson: Tallies two points•