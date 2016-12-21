Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Building new point streak

Kane put two assists on the scoresheet -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

That makes points in four straight for Kane, who's building his way back up toward a point-per-game pace (34 in 35 now). Last season's 46 goals and 106 points look like impossible marks to match, but Kane is still among the NHL's offensive elite.

