Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak with three-point night

Kane stayed hot Saturday, scoring his 19th goal of the season and adding two helpers in a win over the Oilers.

That's a five-game point streak for Kane, who continues to dominate. He's scored in all but one of those games and is a huge reason the surging Blackhawks have picked up five consecutive victories. The 28-year-old is producing at a point-per-game pace this season and now has 60 career three-point games to his name. You already know what to do.