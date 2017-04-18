Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Facing elimination despite Game 3 goal

Kane scored a power-play goal on a game-high nine shots in Monday's Game 3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Obviously among the league's most explosive scorers, Kane has surprisingly been quieted for much of these first three games by Nashville netminder Pekka Rinne. Kane's ripped 18 shots on goal, but he only has this lone tally to show for it. He'll enter Thursday's Game 4 with even more pressure to produce, as the Blackhawks are on the verge of elimination.

