Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Has monstrous fantasy night in losing cause Sunday

Kane scored twice and fired a season-high 12 shots on goal in Sunday's loss to the Wild.

Kane helped Chicago climb out to a 2-0 lead and was electric all night. The 29-year-old has elevated his game of late, notching three goals and 10 points on his last six outings. Kane is having another strong season with 47 points in 46 games and is a big reason why the Blackhawks are second in the Western Conference right now. His monstrous outing in 27:09 of ice time Sunday is just another reminder that he needs to be in your lineup every game.