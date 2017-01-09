Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps it rolling against Nashville Sunday
Kane notched a trio of assists in Sunday's win over the Predators.
That's seven points in the last three games for Kane, who is getting the job done for a Chicago team leading the Western Conference in points. Kane is up to 44 points in 43 games and continues to thrive on the star-studded first power-play unit. His consistent offensive production makes him one of the most dynamic fantasy wingers around.
