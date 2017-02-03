Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores third power-play goal

Kane scored a power-play goal and added an assist Thursday in Arizona.

This was just another day at the office for Kane, who opened the scoring in the first and assisted on an Artemi Panarin tally in the second period. While the American winger's 16 goals rank fourth on his team behind Marian Hossa, Panarin and Artem Anisimov, his 35 helpers give Kane a five-point cushion on Panarin for the team lead. Kane's three power-play goals are a shockingly low total compared to last season's 17.