Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Stays hot with two-point outing
Kane collected a goal and an assist during Friday's win over Winnipeg.
During his active four-game point streak, Kane has three goals, three assists and 21 shots on net. The reigning Art Ross winner is now up to 18 tallies and 55 points through 56 games for the year, and with the recent uptick in production, Kane's back in the thick of the scoring race again this season.
