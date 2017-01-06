Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Three points against Sabres

Kane had a goal, two assists and seven shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo.

Kane dished out a pair of helpers in regulation before scoring the game-winner 56 seconds into overtime. The 2015-16 Art Ross winner was on a rare two-game dry spell heading into this one, but broke it in style. He's up to 40 points in 41 games, putting him on pace to reach 80 points for the third time in what has been a fabulous 10-year career.