Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Two points against Predators
Kane had a goal and an assist Thursday in Nashville.
Kane's goal broke a 2-2 tie with 5:12 to play, and ended up being the game-winner in a 3-2 win. He had a point streak snapped at four last Friday, but has rebounded with a goal and two assists in two games since. While Kane is well off last season's 106-point pace, his 37 points through 38 games still have him tied for sixth in the NHL.
