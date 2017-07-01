Sharp (hip) will be reunited with the Blackhawks through free agency Saturday, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The move will be official when the signing period opens at noon ET.

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman has an affinity for bringing back key players from the glory days -- for example, he's given defensemen Brian Campbell, Johnny Oduya, and now forward Brandon Saad, return tickets to the Windy City -- but it's hard to blame the guy for wanting a three-time Stanley Cup winner in Sharp back in tow. Sharp played for the Stars the past two seasons, and his debut campaign was strong at 55 points in 76 games, though he fell all the way to 18 points with a minus-22 rating in 2016-17; his most recent campaign was marred by two concussions and a bum hip that required surgery and ended his season in late March. Still, a return to Chicago -- even at a discount -- seems like the best possible setting for Sharp and his quest for a performance rebound. As a result, we wouldn't disregard him in fantasy drafts this fall.