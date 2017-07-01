Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp: Ink drying on one-year contract with Chicago
Sharp (hip) will make $1 million on the one-year deal that he signed to return with the Blackhawks in 2017-18, TSN reports.
According to CapFriendly, Sharp's contract will include $200,000 in performance bonuses if he reaches a certain amount of games played; considering that the veteran is recovering from hip surgery, that seems like a wise move for the cash-strapped Blackhawks. He can return the favor of returning to Chi-Town -- where he claimed three Stanley Cups -- by turning up numbers much closer to his debut season with the Stars -- 55 points in 2015-16 -- than his scant output of 18 points in 48 games last year.
