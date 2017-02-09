Panik registered a goal, an assist, three shots on net and a minor penalty with a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

It was another solid showing from Panik, and he's currently providing better offensive number with two goals, six points, 11 shots and 10 PIM over his past seven games. In deep seasonal leagues, he's a potential grab with fleeting value, but the bottom could fall out if he loses his assignment next to Jonathan Toews. Panik is also a potential low-priced flier in daily contests while playing well.