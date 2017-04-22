Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Hopes to re-sign with Chicago
Panik, a restricted free agent, would like to re-sign with the Blackhawks, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Panik enjoyed a breakout season in 2016-17, setting career highs in goals (22), assists (22) and shots on goal (155) in 82 games. The 26-year-old winger would like to remain with the club that he blossomed with going forward, but it remains to be seen if the cash-strapped Blackhawks will be able to afford him.
