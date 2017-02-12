Panik scored twice and had an assist in Saturday's lopsided win over the Oilers.

Panik has been great of late, producing four goals and nine points in his last nine games. He's playing on the top line with Jonathan Toews and seeing power-play time, so he's a worth a look right now. Chicago has won five straight and Panik has been a key part of the team's success this season, putting up 14 goals and 27 points in 57 games. The 26-year-old likely won't ever become a huge scorer, but he's a solid contributor who holds value in many leagues.