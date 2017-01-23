Panik scored his 11th goal of the season and had an assist Sunday against the Canucks.

It was the first time in five games Panik has appeared on the scoresheet, giving him 20 points in 49 games on the season. The 25-year-old is skating on the top line with Jonathan Toews, who broke out for four points in Sunday's victory. Panik has been inconsistent, but he produces enough to be of value in some deeper leagues. He's already having a career year and will benefit if his linemate Toews can pick up the offense following Sunday's performance.