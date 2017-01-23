Panik scored his 11th goal of the season and added an assist in just 12:17 of ice time in Sunday's win over the Canucks.

It was his first time in five games appearing on the scoresheet, giving the Czech winger 20 points in 49 games on the season. Despite the limited minutes, the 25-year-old is skating on the top line with Jonathan Toews, who broke out for four points in Sunday's victory. Panik has been inconsistent, but he produces enough to be of value in deeper leagues. He's already having a career year and will benefit if Toews can parlay Sunday's performance into a hot streak.