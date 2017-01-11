Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Wakes up with two-point night
Panik tallied his 10th goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Detroit.
His last multi-point effort was way back on Oct. 21, when Panik was an early-season breakout star for the Blackhawks. The Czech winger's production has lagged since that season-opening hot streak, though -- he collected just six points in a 33-game span between Nov. 3 and Tuesday's game. Even so, Panik's now reached a new career high in points (18), and it's still worth owning him in some deep formats.
