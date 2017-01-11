Hartman tallied a pair of assists, a plus-2 rating, four shots on net and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory against Detroit.

The 22-year-old has been a surprising source of offense for Chicago over these last few days, as he was coming off a hat trick (albeit a fluky one) in Sunday's game. It's not just those two contests, though -- over his last 11 games, Hartman has a surprising 10 points and 24 shots as well as a plus-6 rating and 10 PIM. That's one heck of a fantasy line. The 2013 first-rounder doesn't see enough ice time (just 11:03 on Tuesday) to maintain that kind of production, but he's certainly got an appealing combination of talent, pedigree and grit.