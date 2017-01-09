Hartman recorded a natural hat trick in Sunday's win over the Predators.

While two of the goals were scored on an empty net at the end of the game, it was still an impressive night for Hartman, who was credited with five shots on goal. The 22-year-old reaches the 10-goal mark and now has 17 points in 38 games. His fantasy value is limited due to his bottom-six role and lack of power-play time, but Hartman is a useful depth scorer who should be owned in some deeper leagues.