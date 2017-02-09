Hartman scored his 13th goal of the season during the first period of Wednesday's overtime win against MInnesota.

Hartman has now scored in three consecutive games and has posted a respectable eight goals, 14 points, 54 shots and 20 PIM with a plus-5 rating through his past 22 games. It's solid cross-category production, and Hartman is a potential grab in deep seasonal leagues. Unfortunately, he's been bouncing up and down the depth chart, and is currently being utilized in a fourth-line role. While it certainly isn't hindering his recent production, a depth role does cap his upside.