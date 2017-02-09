Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Scores opening goal against Wild
Hartman scored his 13th goal of the season during the first period of Wednesday's overtime win against MInnesota.
Hartman has now scored in three consecutive games and has posted a respectable eight goals, 14 points, 54 shots and 20 PIM with a plus-5 rating through his past 22 games. It's solid cross-category production, and Hartman is a potential grab in deep seasonal leagues. Unfortunately, he's been bouncing up and down the depth chart, and is currently being utilized in a fourth-line role. While it certainly isn't hindering his recent production, a depth role does cap his upside.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Delivers two-point encore to hat trick•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Notches natural hat trick in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Picks up third goal of season•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Will return to the lineup Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Won't play Tuesday against Philadelphia•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Doubtful versus Flyers•