Darling stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's win over Edmonton.

Darling continues to deliver when called upon this season, advancing his save percentage to .927. He's appeared in 23 games this year and is as reliable as they come when it comes to backup goalies. Darling loses value due to fact he's playing behind the solid Corey Crawford, but he's a phenomenal backup on one of the top teams in the league, so he's worth owning in some leagues.