Darling will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Bruins, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Darling has played well this season, posting an 11-4-2 record while maintaining a .924 save percentage over 20 appearances. The American backstop will look to stay sharp in a decent road matchup with a Bruins team that is a disappointing 10-11-0 at home this season.