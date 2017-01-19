Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest
Darling will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Bruins, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Darling has played well this season, posting an 11-4-2 record while maintaining a .924 save percentage over 20 appearances. The American backstop will look to stay sharp in a decent road matchup with a Bruins team that is a disappointing 10-11-0 at home this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Replaces struggling Crawford against Capitals•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Shuts door against Hurricanes with 39 saves•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Saves 25 in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Will start Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Puts up another four-goal dud•