Darling will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against Carolina, NHL.com's Brian Hedger reports.

Darling has played well this season, posting a 10-4-2 record with a solid 2.39 GAA and .921 save percentage over 18 appearances. The 28-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a decent home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's averaging 2.41 goals per game on the road this season, 17th in the NHL.

