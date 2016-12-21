Darling gave up four goals for the third time in four starts Tuesday, making 26 saves in a loss to the Senators.

A three-goal second period by Ottawa doomed him in this one, putting an end to Darling's five-game winning streak. Indeed, he's come away with wins each of the three other times this season that he's given up four goals; that's just what happens when you backstop the Blackhawks. Still, it seems like extended exposure to the league isn't all that good for Darling, as he tends to stumble when his workload rises. That said, both his season stats and his numbers since Corey Crawford (appendix) hit the shelf are pretty stellar. However, Crawford may be back to retake his net as soon as Friday's game against Colorado.