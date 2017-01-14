Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Replaces struggling Crawford against Capitals
Darling gave up one goal on four shots after replacing a struggling Corey Crawford in Washington on Friday.
Darling played the final 11:49 of this lopsided 6-0 defeat. Crawford's stock didn't take much of a hit here due to poor play in front of him being the primary cause of his struggles, so expect the 2007 sixth-rounder to continue serving in a backup role moving forward.
