Darling gave up three goals on 28 shots during Friday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.

Darling is back to being No. 2 with Corey Crawford back, picking up his first start since Dec. 20. However, it was far from a flawless performance as he allowed a mediocre offense to pot two goals in the first period. After a five-game winning streak, the 28-year-old has returned back to earth, giving up seven goals in total over the past two contests.