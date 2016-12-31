Darling gave up three goals on 28 shots during Friday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.

Darling is back to being No. 2 with Corey Crawford back, picking up his first start since Dec. 20. However, it was far from a flawless performance as he allowed a mediocre offense to pot two goals in the first period. After a five-game winning streak, the 28-year-old has returned back to earth, giving up seven goals in total over the past two contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola