Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Saves 25 in loss
Darling gave up three goals on 28 shots during Friday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.
Darling is back to being No. 2 with Corey Crawford back, picking up his first start since Dec. 20. However, it was far from a flawless performance as he allowed a mediocre offense to pot two goals in the first period. After a five-game winning streak, the 28-year-old has returned back to earth, giving up seven goals in total over the past two contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Will start Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Puts up another four-goal dud•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Tending twine Tuesday against Ottawa•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Wins fifth straight•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Will start Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Yields four goals in victory•