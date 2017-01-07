Darling saved 39 of 40 shots during Friday's win against Carolina.

It's been a solid campaign for the backup with a 11-4-2 record, .925 save percentage and 2.31 GAA, and Darling has allowed two goals or fewer in eight of his past 13 games. Corey Crawford will continue to see the lion's share of starts for Chicago, but when Darling's name is called, he's proven to be a viable streaming option or target in daily contests.