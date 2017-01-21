Darling stopped all 30 shots he faced during Friday's win over Boston.

There have been some ups and downs to this point of the season, but Darling has now stopped 69 of 70 shots over his past two starts. The backup goalie is a strong option in deeper seasonal leagues because he usually provides high-end results when given the starting nod. After all, Darling was 11-4-2 with a .924 save percentage and 2.34 GAA entering Friday's outing and only improved his stat line with his second shutout of the season.