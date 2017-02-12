Darling will get the start against the Oilers on Saturday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This isn't surprising, considering Corey Crawford started for Chicago on Friday night. Darling has been one of the better backup goalies, as he's currently sporting a 2.31 GAA and a .925 save percentage heading into this matchup with Edmonton.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola