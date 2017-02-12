Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Starting against Edmonton
Darling will get the start against the Oilers on Saturday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This isn't surprising, considering Corey Crawford started for Chicago on Friday night. Darling has been one of the better backup goalies, as he's currently sporting a 2.31 GAA and a .925 save percentage heading into this matchup with Edmonton.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Struggles against Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: To start over Crawford on Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Shuts out Hawks with 30-save outing•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Gets starting nod for Friday's contest•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Replaces struggling Crawford against Capitals•
-
Blackhawks' Scott Darling: Shuts door against Hurricanes with 39 saves•